Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Smart buildings: What happens to our free will when tech makes choices for us?

By Patrick Lecomte, Professor, Real Estate, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Having the ability to decide either to do something or not, and to act accordingly, is a basic definition of freedom. Smart buildings challenge this freedom.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
