Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Texas: Investigation of Civic Groups Dangerous for Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, left, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton confer after an Operation Lone Star roundtable discussion on March 10, 2022, in Weslaco, Texas.  © 2022 Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP (Washington, D.C., December 20, 2022) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott's efforts to investigate nongovernmental organizations acting to protect basic rights pose a serious threat to fundamental freedoms under United States constitutional law and international human rights law, Human Rights Watch said today. The Texas attorney general should stop the investigation immediately.


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
