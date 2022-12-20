Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Investments in green energy infrastructure: an (over)performance that will last?

By Frédéric Blanc-Brude, Directeur de l'EDHEC Infrastructure Institute, EDHEC Business School
Noël Amenc, Professeur de finance, EDHEC Business School
A new study indicates that the supply of “green” assets has caught up with demand, leading to a relative decline in performance. The green premium is a reality, but may be temporary.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
