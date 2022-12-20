Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ report card 2022: some foreign bragging rights but room for improvement at home

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Share this article
As the year ends, how has New Zealand fared on global and domestic measurements, from social and economic freedoms to tackling poverty and homelessness?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Investments in green energy infrastructure: an (over)performance that will last?
~ Five options for restoring global biodiversity after the UN agreement
~ Three leadership qualities that Elon Musk's replacement as Twitter's CEO will need to have
~ Spotify Wrapped: how sharing your music tastes can drive feelings of Fomo
~ Biodiversity: one way to help countries stick to their commitments to restore nature
~ Did He Jiankui 'Make People Better'? Documentary spurs a new look at the case of the first gene-edited babies
~ Ten Good News Stories for Kids in 2022
~ Russia: ‘Immunity Law’ Set for Crimes in Ukraine
~ The Jan. 6 committee makes its case against Trump, his allies and their conspiracy to commit an insurrection: Five essential reads
~ 2022's US climate disasters: A tale of too much rain – and too little
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter