Human Rights Observatory

Did He Jiankui 'Make People Better'? Documentary spurs a new look at the case of the first gene-edited babies

By G. Owen Schaefer, Assistant Professor in Biomedical Ethics, National University of Singapore
Scientific and public uproar resulted when the Chinese scientist announced the births of the first human babies with heritable edits to their genes. A new documentary reexamines the saga.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
