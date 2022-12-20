Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: ‘Immunity Law’ Set for Crimes in Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin addresses the State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s Parliament, in Moscow, Russia. July 22, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko (Berlin, December 20, 2022) – Russia’s lower house of parliament has adopted a bill that would provide effective immunity for certain crimes committed in occupied areas of Ukraine, in violation of Russia’s international legal obligations, Human Rights Watch said today. The bill, which the State Duma adopted unanimously in its first reading on December 13, 2022, seeks to impose the Russian criminal…


© Human Rights Watch -
