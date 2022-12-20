Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why winter solstice matters around the world: 4 essential reads

By Molly Jackson, Religion and Ethics Editor
Share this article
The dead of winter, when the longest night of the year takes place, has also traditionally been celebrated as a time of renewal and reverence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Jan. 6 committee makes its case against Trump, his allies and their conspiracy to commit an insurrection: Five essential reads
~ 2022's US climate disasters: A tale of too much rain – and too little
~ China's lucrative orchid industry is a test for the nation's commitment to conservation
~ How an American magazine helped launch one of Britain’s favorite Christmas carols
~ Disney's Black mermaid is no breakthrough – just look at the literary subgenre of Black mermaid fiction
~ Chickenpox and shingles virus lying dormant in your neurons can reactivate and increase your risk of stroke – new research identified a potential culprit
~ Americans’ personal savings rate is near an all-time low – an economist explains what it means as a potential recession looms
~ This course teaches students how to connect with older adults to forge intergenerational bonds and help alleviate loneliness and isolation
~ Father Christmas' laughter: merry or scary?
~ Small loans: microcredit means more people can borrow money – but more scrutiny is also needed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter