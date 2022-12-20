Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: No Justice for January Protest Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Riot police officers holding 12-gauge shotguns, which can fire both lethal and less-lethal ammunition, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov (Berlin, December 20, 2022) – The failure of the Kazakh authorities to effectively investigate the serious loss of life and other grave human rights violations during and immediately after protests in early January 2022 is a damaging legacy for the year, Human Rights Watch said today. The government has taken no good faith steps to identify the law enforcement officers responsible…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
