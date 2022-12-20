Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The historic COP15 outcome is an imperfect game-changer for saving nature. Here's why Australia did us proud

By Sarah Bekessy, Professor in Sustainability and Urban Planning, Leader, Interdisciplinary Conservation Science Research Group (ICON Science), RMIT University
Brendan Wintle, Professor in Conservation Science, School of Ecosystem and Forest Science, The University of Melbourne
Jack Pascoe, The University of Melbourne
James Fitzsimons, Adjunct Professor in Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Rachel Morgain, Senior Research Fellow, School of Ecosystem and Forest Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Rebecca Spindler, Adjunct Professor, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
The planet is entering its sixth mass extinction event. This global nature summit is our best change to stop this tide of destruction.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Morrison government spent a record amount on taxpayer-funded advertising, new data reveal
~ Hong Kong launches a national security legal battle against media tycoon Jimmy Lai
~ Australia has a plan to fix its school teacher shortage. Will it work?
~ Girl, gone: Vikki Wakefield's twisty thriller explores every parent's worst nightmare
~ What is air turbulence?
~ Artist Tomás Saraceno wants to improve our knowledge about atmospheres – and arachnids
~ 90% of young people had financial troubles in 2022, and 27% used 'buy now, pay later' services
~ A recipe for trustworthy journalism
~ UN rights experts condemn attacks in UK on trafficking victims’ credibility
~ 5,700 years of sea-level change in Micronesia hint at humans arriving much earlier than we thought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter