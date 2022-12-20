Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is air turbulence?

By Todd Lane, Professor, School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
You probably know the feeling: you’re sitting on a plane, happily cruising through the sky, when suddenly the seat-belt light comes on and things get a little bumpy.

Most of the time, turbulence leads to nothing worse than momentary jitters or perhaps a spilled cup of coffee. In rare cases, passengers or flight attendants might end up with some injuries.

What’s going on here? Why are flights usually so stable, but sometimes get so unsteady?

As a meteorologist and atmospheric scientist who studies air turbulence, let me explain.

What is air turbulence?

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Morrison government spent a record amount on taxpayer-funded advertising, new data reveal
~ Hong Kong launches a national security legal battle against media tycoon Jimmy Lai
~ Australia has a plan to fix its school teacher shortage. Will it work?
~ Girl, gone: Vikki Wakefield's twisty thriller explores every parent's worst nightmare
~ The historic COP15 outcome is an imperfect game-changer for saving nature. Here's why Australia did us proud
~ Artist Tomás Saraceno wants to improve our knowledge about atmospheres – and arachnids
~ 90% of young people had financial troubles in 2022, and 27% used 'buy now, pay later' services
~ A recipe for trustworthy journalism
~ UN rights experts condemn attacks in UK on trafficking victims’ credibility
~ 5,700 years of sea-level change in Micronesia hint at humans arriving much earlier than we thought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter