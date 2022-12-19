Tolerance.ca
Artist Tomás Saraceno wants to improve our knowledge about atmospheres – and arachnids

By Jan Hogan, Senior lecturer, School of Creative Arts & Media, University of Tasmania
In Oceans of Air, the new exhibition at Hobart’s Mona, artist Tomás Saraceno imagines a future where humans become as sensitive to the environment as a spider in its web. He invites visitors to become participants in his multiple networks and projects. He aims to make us aware of our interconnections with each other and the world.

Held in the underground labyrinthine galleries of Mona, we are invited to reconsider the boundaries between natural and cultural worlds.

As we descend through Mona’s central staircases, the reflective sculptural orbs Aerocene 4 and 5 weave Mona’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
