Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Six ways to reduce loneliness this Christmas – from a psychologist

By Nilufar Ahmed, Senior Lecturer in Social Sciences, CPsychol, FHEA, University of Bristol
Snowmen, tables groaning with food and families having a wonderful time together – these are the images that probably pop into your head when you think of Christmas.

In reality, feelings of loneliness are amplified for many over Christmas. The parties and socialising in the lead up to the big day are swiftly followed by a lingering emptiness as as offices, schools and shops close for the festive season. It can feel like the whole world is caught up in a universal experience of Christmas that we are excluded from.

It doesn’t help that Christmas adverts


© The Conversation -
