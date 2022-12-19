How closely monitoring households' energy data can unleash their solar outputs and (possibly) make them more money
By Richard Bean, Research Fellow, Centre for Energy Data Innovation, The University of Queensland
Neil Horrocks, Professor and Director, Centre for Energy Data Innovation, The University of Queensland
Fixed limits are set for household energy exports because of the uncertain impacts of so many variable generation sources on the network. New energy data and simulation systems may offer an answer.
