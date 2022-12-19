Tolerance.ca
A story of legends, families and capitalism: a candid history of the Christmas tree

By James A. T. Lancaster, Lecturer in Studies in Western Religious Traditions, The University of Queensland
The story of Martin Luther starting the tradition is a myth; the real story started 350 years later – and presents were popularised by savvy booksellers.The Conversation


© The Conversation
