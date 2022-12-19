Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Venezuelan diaspora in London seeks ways to save lives in Venezuela

By Teodora C. Hasegan
Share this article
"It is as if the heaviness of migratory grief for so many losses and even regrets has been transformed into a source of honor and an impetus of solidarity and brotherhood."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is burnout and how to prevent it in the workplace – insights from a clinical psychologist
~ Six ways to reduce loneliness this Christmas – from a psychologist
~ Young people around the world can save democracy — but they need our help
~ Time is arrested in Gail Jones' beautiful new novel of war and art, Salonika Burning
~ How closely monitoring households' energy data can unleash their solar outputs and (possibly) make them more money
~ Can we ethically justify harming animals for research? There are several schools of thought
~ 50 years after Gough Whitlam established diplomatic relations with China, what has changed?
~ With COVID on the rise again, here are some simple steps to help us socialise safely during the holidays
~ Bring a plate! What to take to Christmas lunch that looks impressive (but won't break the bank)
~ A story of legends, families and capitalism: a candid history of the Christmas tree
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter