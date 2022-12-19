Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Doctor Describes Toll of Attack on Hospital in Southern Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Ukrainian firefighters work at a damaged hospital maternity ward in Vilniansk, Zaporizka region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. A Russian rocket struck the maternity wing of a hospital in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, killing a newborn boy and critically injuring a doctor. © 2022 Kateryna Klochko/AP Photo On November 22, missiles hit the maternity ward of the Vilniansk district’s central hospital, in the Zaporizka region of southern Ukraine. Along with nurses, administrative assistants, and other personnel, two doctors were on duty that night: 37-year-old emergency…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sports journalist Grant Wahl died of an aortic aneurysm — here’s what it is
~ Why ambulance workers in England and Wales are going on strike
~ Ukraine war: Russia only hurts itself with its inflammatory discourse on Kazakhstan
~ Gen Z beauty brands can use 'friendly' chatbots to boost body image as well as sales, research shows
~ Pets can get colds too – here’s how to keep them safe
~ London Underground polluted with particles small enough to enter the human bloodstream -- new research
~ Is the global housing market about to crash?
~ His Dark Materials: how the small-screen adaptation deals with the novel’s big ideas
~ How the 2022 World Cup has highlighted the complexities of corporate activism
~ Cartoonist Kianoush Ramazani: Hope in Iran during turbulent times
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter