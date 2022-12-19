Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sports journalist Grant Wahl died of an aortic aneurysm — here’s what it is

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
American journalist Grant Wahl, who died while reporting on a match during the 2022 Qatar World Cup, is said to have suffered from a ruptured aortic aneurysm. This happens when bulging in the aorta (the main blood vessel that supplies oxygenated blood from the heart to the rest of the body) ruptures. Although the exact aneurysm Grant suffered is relatively uncommon, it is very dangerous if not caught in an early stage when it can be managed.

Our blood vessels fall into three main categories: arteries, capillaries…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
