Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: Russia only hurts itself with its inflammatory discourse on Kazakhstan

By Anna Matveeva, Visiting Senior Research Fellow, King's College London
Share this article
It has been a turbulent year in Russian-Kazakh relations. Russia’s oil rich neighbour, which straddles central Asia and eastern Europe, started the year by asking for Russia’s help in restoring stability after protests erupted in its major cities.

But Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has affected their relationship. The president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has refused to recognise Russia’s annexation of territory in Ukraine, distancing his country from its…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Doctor Describes Toll of Attack on Hospital in Southern Ukraine
~ Sports journalist Grant Wahl died of an aortic aneurysm — here’s what it is
~ Why ambulance workers in England and Wales are going on strike
~ Gen Z beauty brands can use 'friendly' chatbots to boost body image as well as sales, research shows
~ Pets can get colds too – here’s how to keep them safe
~ London Underground polluted with particles small enough to enter the human bloodstream -- new research
~ Is the global housing market about to crash?
~ His Dark Materials: how the small-screen adaptation deals with the novel’s big ideas
~ How the 2022 World Cup has highlighted the complexities of corporate activism
~ Cartoonist Kianoush Ramazani: Hope in Iran during turbulent times
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter