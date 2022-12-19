Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Don’t Turn Maldives Into World’s Garbage Dump

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Waste emitting fumes on the coastline of Maafushi Island, Maldives, June 25, 2021. © 2021 Dave Primov/Shutterstock On Sunday, Maldives President Ibrahim Solih signed into law the Waste Management Act, raising serious concerns about the rights to health and to a healthy environment, and the government’s obligation to address climate change. Section 44 of the law opens the door to the importation of waste into the country. Parliament on November 28 had hurriedly amended the bill without any public consultation despite strong opposition from environmental groups, who had…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Teacher recruitment target missed in England – why people don't want to enter or stay in the profession
~ Netflix’s Harry & Meghan: the Sussexes are not unique in being royal victims
~ Emily Brontë's death needs to be radically reimagined – an expert explains
~ Inflation, unemployment, the housing crisis and a possible recession: Two economists forecast what's ahead in 2023
~ What are mud volcanoes?
~ Why is astronomy a science but astrology is not?
~ 5 wintry books to read during long nights
~ The lenses of fishes' eyes record their lifetime exposure to toxic mercury, new research finds
~ What's program-related investment? A management scholar explains one way that foundations support charities without giving money away for good
~ The climate crisis is a water crisis in the Himalayas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter