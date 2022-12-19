Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Teacher recruitment target missed in England – why people don't want to enter or stay in the profession

By Stephen Corbett, Head of School of Education, Languages & Linguistics, University of Portsmouth
The Department for Education has managed to recruit less than 60% of the new secondary school teachers expected this year in England, recent figures show. This is unsurprising for those of us working in education.

Since 2015, the Department for Education has only been able to meet its secondary teacher recruitment target once, in 2020. These figures are specific to England,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
