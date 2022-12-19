Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 wintry books to read during long nights

By Liz Rosenberg, Professor of English, General Literature and Rhetoric, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Winter solstice brings the shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. It’s a great night to spend reading.

I’ve taught English and creative writing in snowy Binghamton, New York, for more than 40 years – reading, writing, reviewing and judging books all the while – so it’s never hard for me to find something to read. Only to choose.

To save you the same indecision, I’ve picked five books for the darkest time of the year.

1. Henry…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
