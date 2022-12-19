Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's program-related investment? A management scholar explains one way that foundations support charities without giving money away for good

By Jessica Jones, Assistant Professor of Management & Entrepreneurship, University of Tennessee
Share this article
Foundations mostly give money away in the form of grants. But there’s also a way for them to make a kind of loan that can stretch their charitable dollars.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Don’t Turn Maldives Into World’s Garbage Dump
~ Teacher recruitment target missed in England – why people don't want to enter or stay in the profession
~ Netflix’s Harry & Meghan: the Sussexes are not unique in being royal victims
~ Emily Brontë's death needs to be radically reimagined – an expert explains
~ Inflation, unemployment, the housing crisis and a possible recession: Two economists forecast what's ahead in 2023
~ What are mud volcanoes?
~ Why is astronomy a science but astrology is not?
~ 5 wintry books to read during long nights
~ The lenses of fishes' eyes record their lifetime exposure to toxic mercury, new research finds
~ The climate crisis is a water crisis in the Himalayas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter