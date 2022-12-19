Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

BIODIVERSITY: COP15 biodiversity deal a ‘missed opportunity’ to protect Indigenous peoples’ rights

By Amnesty International
The Global Biodiversity Framework agreed at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montreal, which aims to preserve biodiversity globally by calling on states to commit to declaring 30% of the earth protected for conservation by 2030, is a missed opportunity to protect the rights of Indigenous peoples, Amnesty International said today. The accord, known as […] The post BIODIVERSITY: COP15 biodiversity deal a ‘missed opportunity’ to protect Indigenous peoples’ rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
