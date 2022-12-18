Looking back on the 2022 FIFA World Cup: A tournament of surprises and controversy
By Tim Elcombe, Associate professor, Kinesiology & Physical Education; Fellow, Balsillie School of International Affairs, Wilfrid Laurier University
Alanna Harman, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology and Physical Education, Wilfrid Laurier University
Alun Hardman, Senior Lecturer and Associate Dean, International, Cardiff Metropolitan University
During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, many highlighted the controversial and politicized climate of the tournament, but sport and politics are rarely, if ever, separable.
