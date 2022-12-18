Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Long-acting injectable PrEP is a big step forward in HIV prevention

By Michael Montess, Postdoctoral Associate, Rotman Institute of Philosophy, Western University
Darrell Tan, Clinician-Scientist, St. Michael’s Hospital; Associate Professor, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto
Nathan John Lachowsky, Associate Professor, Public Health & Social Policy; Special Advisor Health Research, Office of the Vice-President Research and Innovation, University of Victoria
Share this article
The next step in HIV prevention — long-acting injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) — is not yet available in Canada, a year after its approval in the U.S.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why does South America not seem to care about corruption issues in the World Cup?
~ How to live up to the true spirit of Christmas
~ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's death should spark real conversations about the cost of Black celebrity
~ Why some people choose to live the nomadic van lifestyle
~ Call to Action on International Migrants Day: Stop forced labour and restore workers’ agency
~ Did 2022 see the Caribbean become more ‘gay-friendly'?
~ International Migrants Day: 280 million people leave home for ‘a better life’
~ In the midst of Trinidad & Tobago's parang season, calypsonian Singing Francine passes on
~ The ICC upholds 25-year jail term for Ongwen - why it matters for Africa
~ A hat trick of essential reads to accompany the World Cup final
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter