Long-acting injectable PrEP is a big step forward in HIV prevention
By Michael Montess, Postdoctoral Associate, Rotman Institute of Philosophy, Western University
Darrell Tan, Clinician-Scientist, St. Michael’s Hospital; Associate Professor, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto
Nathan John Lachowsky, Associate Professor, Public Health & Social Policy; Special Advisor Health Research, Office of the Vice-President Research and Innovation, University of Victoria
The next step in HIV prevention — long-acting injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) — is not yet available in Canada, a year after its approval in the U.S.
- Sunday, December 18, 2022