Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International Migrants Day: 280 million people leave home for ‘a better life’

Share this article
More than 280 million people have left their countries to pursue “opportunity, dignity, freedom, and a better life”, the UN chief said on Sunday, International Migrants Day.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In the midst of Trinidad & Tobago's parang season, calypsonian Singing Francine passes on
~ The ICC upholds 25-year jail term for Ongwen - why it matters for Africa
~ A hat trick of essential reads to accompany the World Cup final
~ Veto of Discriminatory Poland Sex Ed Bill Shows Power of Protest
~ Children born today will see literally thousands of animals disappear in their lifetime, as global food webs collapse
~ FIFA’s ‘Best World Cup Ever’ Came at Migrant Workers’ Loss
~ Twitter’s Suspension of Journalists Threatens Media Freedom
~ Belarus: In Memory of Aleh Hulak
~ Scottish Parliament urged to adopt gender recognition reform
~ 'Untraditional' Hanukkah celebrations are often full of traditions for Jews of color
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter