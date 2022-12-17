Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ICC upholds 25-year jail term for Ongwen - why it matters for Africa

By Tonny Raymond Kirabira, Teaching Fellow, University of Portsmouth
Dennis Jjuuko, Doctoral Candidate, UMass Boston
Share this article
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has upheld its 25-year jail term against former Ugandan rebel commander Dominic Ongwen. In a decision delivered on 15 December, the ICC Appeals Chamber confirmed, by majority, the punishment imposed in May last year.

Ongwen was the first Lord’s Resistance Army leader to be found guilty of the crimes during which thousands were killed or displaced in Northern Uganda.

His commander…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A hat trick of essential reads to accompany the World Cup final
~ Veto of Discriminatory Poland Sex Ed Bill Shows Power of Protest
~ Children born today will see literally thousands of animals disappear in their lifetime, as global food webs collapse
~ FIFA’s ‘Best World Cup Ever’ Came at Migrant Workers’ Loss
~ Twitter’s Suspension of Journalists Threatens Media Freedom
~ Belarus: In Memory of Aleh Hulak
~ Scottish Parliament urged to adopt gender recognition reform
~ 'Untraditional' Hanukkah celebrations are often full of traditions for Jews of color
~ 'Vaccinating' frogs may or may not protect them against a pandemic – but it does provide another option for conservation
~ Holiday foods can be toxic to pets – a veterinarian explains which, and what to do if Rover or Kitty eats them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter