Children born today will see literally thousands of animals disappear in their lifetime, as global food webs collapse
By Corey J. A. Bradshaw, Matthew Flinders Professor of Global Ecology and Models Theme Leader for the ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Flinders University
Giovanni Strona, Doctoral program supervisor, University of Helsinki
New research finds nearly 30% of land animals could disappear form their local area by 2100 due to climate change and habitat destruction. This is more than double previous predictions.
- Friday, December 16, 2022