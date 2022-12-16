Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Twitter's Suspension of Journalists Threatens Media Freedom

By Human Rights Watch
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Twitter has suspended several journalists from its social media platform, threatening media freedom. It is yet another worrying step for the company under new owner Elon Musk, whose changes can perhaps best be described as a bowl of chaos with a side order of human rights concerns. Decisions about content moderation and account suspension have far-reaching consequences for people's rights and safety


© Human Rights Watch
