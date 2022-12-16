Phosphorus supply is increasingly disrupted – we are sleepwalking into a global food crisis
By Julia Martin-Ortega, Professor, Sustainability Research Insitute. Associate Director water@leeds, University of Leeds
Brent Jacobs, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Dana Cordell, Associate Professor, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Without phosphorus food cannot be produced, since all plants and animals need it to grow. Put simply: if there is no phosphorus, there is no life. As such, phosphorus-based fertilisers – it is the “P” in “NPK” fertiliser – have become critical to the global food system.
Most phosphorus comes from non-renewable phosphate rock and it cannot be synthesised artificially. All farmers therefore need access to it, but 85% of the world’s remaining high-grade phosphate rock is concentrated in just five countries (some of which are “geopolitically complex”): Morocco, China, Egypt, Algeria and…
- Friday, December 16, 2022