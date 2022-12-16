Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Phosphorus supply is increasingly disrupted – we are sleepwalking into a global food crisis

By Julia Martin-Ortega, Professor, Sustainability Research Insitute. Associate Director water@leeds, University of Leeds
Brent Jacobs, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Dana Cordell, Associate Professor, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
Without phosphorus food cannot be produced, since all plants and animals need it to grow. Put simply: if there is no phosphorus, there is no life. As such, phosphorus-based fertilisers – it is the “P” in “NPK” fertiliser – have become critical to the global food system.

Most phosphorus comes from non-renewable phosphate rock and it cannot be synthesised artificially. All farmers therefore need access to it, but 85% of the world’s remaining high-grade phosphate rock is concentrated in just five countries (some of which are “geopolitically complex”): Morocco, China, Egypt, Algeria and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Antibiotics shortages: what's causing them and how countries can minimise the impact
~ Asylum claim rejections show the UK government has little understanding of what people are fleeing – and it's costing lives
~ UN biodiversity conference: what does living in harmony with nature look like?
~ Russia: Proposed bill that removes criminal liability for war crimes is ‘impunity made law’
~ Interest rates: why your mortgage payments are going up but your savings aren't – and how better monetary policy could help
~ Spectacular Anglo-Saxon burial uncovered – here's what it tells us about women in seventh-century England
~ Muslim Brotherhood at the crossroads: Where now for Egypt's once-powerful group following leader's death in exile, repression at home?
~ RSV treatments for young children are lacking, but the record 2022 cold and flu season highlights the urgency for vaccines and other preventive strategies
~ 1918 flu pandemic upended long-standing social inequalities – at least for a time, new study finds
~ Video of college student arrest raises questions about use of police on campus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter