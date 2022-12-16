Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN biodiversity conference: what does living in harmony with nature look like?

By Alexandra Zimmermann, Senior Research Fellow, University of Oxford
The 196 countries meeting for the UN Convention on Biological Diversity conference (COP15) in Montreal, Canada, are negotiating a new set of targets for reversing the loss of Earth’s biodiversity. They have set themselves a formidable challenge: ensuring humanity is “living in harmony with nature” by 2050.

As part of this aim, and for the first time in an international agreement, nations are also being…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
