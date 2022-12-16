Tolerance.ca
GPs don't give useful weight-loss advice – new study

By Colin Michie, Deputy Lead, School of Medicine, University of Central Lancashire
The advice general practitioners give to patients with obesity in the UK was found to be “highly varied, superficial and often lacked an apparent evidence base”, according to a new study from the University of Oxford.

GPs in the UK are in a trusted position as guides and managers of health in their communities. Expectations of them are often high: they are the personal advisers, taking stock of their patients’ physical and mental health, and delivering tailored…The Conversation


