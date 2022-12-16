Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: Gianni Infantino says World Cup made $1bln more than expected but still ignores migrant workers’ compensation claims

By Amnesty International
Responding to comments made today by FIFA President Gianni Infantino that the organization has made record revenues from the World Cup in Qatar, Stephen Cockburn, Head of Economic and Social Justice at Amnesty International, said:   “Gianni Infantino has announced that FIFA made $7.5 billion from the 2022 World Cup cycle, more than $1 billion […] The post Qatar: Gianni Infantino says World Cup made $1bln more than expected but still ignores migrant workers’ compensation claims appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
