Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Festive bulge: scientists offer advice on how to beat overeating

By Thomas C. Erren, Professor, University of Cologne
Philip Lewis, Research associate, University of Cologne
Ursula Wild, Research Associate, University of Cologne
Christmas and New Year are holidays with dietary excesses that many of us cannot control. This often leads to the “festive bulge”. As the holidays approach, could there be a recipe to contain this weight gain and pave the way to sustainable nutrition-based health at the same time?

There’s a lot of focus on what we eat and how much we eat – but what about when we eat?

Chrononutrition is the science of how timing affects our responses to nutrients. Scientific…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
