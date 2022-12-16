Festive bulge: scientists offer advice on how to beat overeating
By Thomas C. Erren, Professor, University of Cologne
Philip Lewis, Research associate, University of Cologne
Ursula Wild, Research Associate, University of Cologne
Christmas and New Year are holidays with dietary excesses that many of us cannot control. This often leads to the “festive bulge”. As the holidays approach, could there be a recipe to contain this weight gain and pave the way to sustainable nutrition-based health at the same time?
There’s a lot of focus on what we eat and how much we eat – but what about when we eat?
Chrononutrition is the science of how timing affects our responses to nutrients. Scientific…
- Friday, December 16, 2022