Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: FIFA World Cup Ending Without Migrant Remedy Fund

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, where the final match of the 2022 World Cup will be played on December 18, 2022.  © 2022 Marcio Machado/SPP Sipa via AP Images (Beirut) – The 2022 World Cup is ending with no commitment from FIFA or Qatari authorities to remedy abuses, including unexplained deaths, that migrant workers suffered to make the tournament possible over the past 12 years, Human Rights Watch said today. The tournament’s final match will be held in the glittering Lusail stadium on December 18, 2022, which is Qatar’s National Day, and also International Migrants…


© Human Rights Watch -
