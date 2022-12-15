Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is a name microaggression and could you be doing it without knowing?

By Sender Dovchin, Associate Professor and the Director of Research, Curtin University
Name microaggression refers to negative assumptions about people with ethnic-sounding birth names. This can lead to bigger acts of discrimination, which causes harm to people with these names.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
