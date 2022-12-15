Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Albanese flags new progress in China relationship 'in coming weeks'

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In this, our last podcast for 2022, we talk with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton. We spoke to each of them on the day the parliament was back to pass the energy package.

Albanese, who met Chinese President Xi Jinping during the recent summit season, reveals he anticipates a further positive development in China’s relationship with Australia within weeks.

Asked whether he expects some relaxation of China’s trade restrictions on Australia any time soon, he says: “I’m hopeful that any of the barriers to normal economic activity are removed…The Conversation


Read complete article

