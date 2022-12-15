Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP15: A call to action for investors to help us meet vital biodiversity goals

By Basma Majerbi, Associate Professor, Peter B. Gustavson School of Business, University of Victoria
The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, opened the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Montréal with a stark message: “Without nature, we are nothing. Nature is our life-support system, and yet humanity seems hell bent on destruction.”

The summit brought together delegates from over 190 countries to negotiate the post-2020 Global…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
