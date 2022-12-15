Tolerance.ca
Cumbria coal mine: how to understand local support for the new pit

By Pancho Lewis, Researcher, Lancaster Environment Centre, Lancaster University
The UK government recently approved a new coal mine in Whitehaven, a small coastal town in Cumbria, northwest England. The first mine to be given the go-ahead in 30 years is expected to produce 2.8 million tonnes of coking coal a year for steelmaking, and provide 500 new jobs. The decision has provoked an outcry, particularly the project’s estimated 400,000 tonnes of CO₂ a year which will inflame the climate crisis.

But in Whitehaven, the decision…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
