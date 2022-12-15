Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada is expanding medical assistance in dying to include mental illness. It’s a policy built on quicksand.

By Karandeep Sonu Gaind, Professor of Psychiatry, University of Toronto
Share this article
Canada’s planned expansion of MAID to mental illness is based on ignorance — if not outright disregard — of fundamental suicide prevention principles.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is South Africa better off with or without Cyril Ramaphosa?
~ Ukraine recap: drones strike inside Russia while western sanctions get smarter
~ World Cup 2022: how injuries could affect the rest of the domestic and Champions League season
~ Shopping: how retailers are using the latest technology to boost in-store spending
~ Punk hairstyles and pirouettes: why there's more to spiders than people think
~ Nuclear fusion may still be decades away, but the latest breakthrough could speed up its development
~ Number of Welsh speakers has declined – pandemic disruption to education may be a cause
~ What do politicians really think of economists? Our new research explains why relations fell apart after 2008
~ Glaciers have existed on Earth for at least 60 million years – far longer than previously thought
~ Fungal toxins are widespread in European wheat – threatening human health and the economy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter