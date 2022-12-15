Tolerance.ca
Punk hairstyles and pirouettes: why there's more to spiders than people think

By Sara Goodacre, Assistant Professor, University of Nottingham
Spider scientists are an optimistic crowd. Perhaps it’s just that we see things from a different angle to arachnophobes. If you don’t believe me, look up Theridion grallator. Researchers from my field call this Hawaiian species the happy-face spider because of the smile-like curves on its back.

Spiders have a reputation for inspiring fear. But working with them puts me in a good mood, given how much scientists have…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
