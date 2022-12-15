Tolerance.ca
What do politicians really think of economists? Our new research explains why relations fell apart after 2008

By Anna Killick, Research Fellow, Political Science, UCL
As countries across Europe and around the world grapple with high living costs and impending recession, voters are concerned about the economy and how their elected representatives will fix it.

For many, it’s tempting to call on politicians to cede some of their power to economic experts. Politicians might be more able to make difficult or unpopular (but necessary) decisions if they could argue they were following expert advice, as they did during…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
