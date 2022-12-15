Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Glaciers have existed on Earth for at least 60 million years – far longer than previously thought

By Iestyn Barr, Reader in Physical Geography, Manchester Metropolitan University
Brice Rea, Professor, Geography, University of Aberdeen
Kathryn Adamson, Senior Lecturer in Physical Geography, Manchester Metropolitan University
Matteo Spagnolo, Professor of Geography and the Environment, School of Geosciences, University of Aberdeen
Glaciers have been present somewhere on Earth for at least 60 million years, a period stretching back almost to the time of the dinosaurs. That’s the key finding of our new research, which pushes the date when the planet was last glacier-free back by at least 26 million years.

It may not feel like it due to profound recent warming, but Earth is currently in an “icehouse phase” – at least, relative to its long-term geological history. Even after a century of global warming and many glaciers shrinking or…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
