Glaciers have existed on Earth for at least 60 million years – far longer than previously thought
By Iestyn Barr, Reader in Physical Geography, Manchester Metropolitan University
Brice Rea, Professor, Geography, University of Aberdeen
Kathryn Adamson, Senior Lecturer in Physical Geography, Manchester Metropolitan University
Matteo Spagnolo, Professor of Geography and the Environment, School of Geosciences, University of Aberdeen
Glaciers have been present somewhere on Earth for at least 60 million years, a period stretching back almost to the time of the dinosaurs. That’s the key finding of our new research, which pushes the date when the planet was last glacier-free back by at least 26 million years.
It may not feel like it due to profound recent warming, but Earth is currently in an “icehouse phase” – at least, relative to its long-term geological history. Even after a century of global warming and many glaciers shrinking or…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 15, 2022