Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eskom CEO quits: why finding a new head for South Africa's struggling power utility won't end the blackouts

By David Richard Walwyn, Professor of Technology Management, University of Pretoria
Share this article
For a multitude of reasons, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter’s resignation is a huge setback for the state-owned power utility and South Africa. It comes at a time when the utility, which produces 95% of the electricity used in the country, needs stable leadership.

Stability is critical for success in the three key transitions Eskom needs to navigate. It needs to turn back the tide of state capture, and deliver a reliable electricity…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Innovative products lead to a boom in imitation and often a bust - just look at Atari and Bitcoin
~ Spain's new memory law dredges up a painful chapter of Spain's often forgotten ties to Nazis
~ What causes stuttering? A speech pathology researcher explains the science and the misconceptions around this speech disorder
~ Why early Christians wouldn't have found the Christmas story's virgin birth so surprising
~ The Christmas tree is a tradition older than Christmas
~ What social media regulation could look like: Think of pipelines, not utilities
~ Three charts that explain why falling living standards could deepen the UK's north-south divide
~ Quentin Blake at 90: celebrating the joy and magic of the illustrator of Matilda, The BFG and beyond
~ Dear Comrade President: book highlights ANC leader Oliver Tambo’s role in preparing South Africa for democracy
~ Benin is building a themed park to remember slavery - is history up for sale?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter