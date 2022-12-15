Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Morrison endures the witness box, while Albanese enjoys being in the box seat with the Senate

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
It was vintage Morrison, as he gave evidence on a scandal that involved appalling treatment of people wrongfully pursued in the name of the “integrity” of the welfare systemThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
