Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biodiversity: A COP15 deal must recognize Indigenous peoples as custodians of conservation

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Reacting to Indigenous peoples calling on states to ensure that a deal to declare 30% of the world protected by 2030 at the COP15 talks in Montreal respects their rights, Chris Chapman, Amnesty International’s Adviser on Indigenous Rights, said: “Any 30 x 30 deal being negotiated in the final days of COP15 must recognize that […] The post Biodiversity: A COP15 deal must recognize Indigenous peoples as custodians of conservation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Many Kenyans have embraced vigilante cops – an ineffective police force is to blame
~ ANC in crisis: South Africa's governing party is fighting to stay relevant - 5 essential reads
~ Looking to work in a bank? Better hide those tattoos and piercings
~ Syria: Repatriations Lag for Foreigners with Alleged ISIS Ties
~ ‘Qatargate’ Highlights Need to Reassess EU-Gulf Relations
~ Poland: Rule of Law Erosion Harms Women, LGBT People
~ Dutch Apology on Slavery Only First Step
~ Testing the stress levels of rescued koalas allows us to tweak their care so more survive in the wild
~ Qatar: Nepali civil society groups denounce FIFA’s continued dismissal of migrant workers’ compensation claims
~ Andorra: Defamation charge against activist facing trial for speaking out about women’s rights must be dropped
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter