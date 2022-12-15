Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many Kenyans have embraced vigilante cops – an ineffective police force is to blame

By Kamau Wairuri, Lecturer in criminology, Edinburgh Napier University
Share this article
In March 2017, Ahmed Rashid, a Kenyan police officer, shot and killed two unarmed teenagers accused of theft. They had surrendered and were lying on the ground in a Nairobi neighbourhood. Rashid executed them in full view of the public. This was caught on camera.

On 23 November 2022, Kenya’s policing oversight body announced that Rashid would face murder charges over…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ANC in crisis: South Africa's governing party is fighting to stay relevant - 5 essential reads
~ Looking to work in a bank? Better hide those tattoos and piercings
~ Syria: Repatriations Lag for Foreigners with Alleged ISIS Ties
~ ‘Qatargate’ Highlights Need to Reassess EU-Gulf Relations
~ Poland: Rule of Law Erosion Harms Women, LGBT People
~ Dutch Apology on Slavery Only First Step
~ Testing the stress levels of rescued koalas allows us to tweak their care so more survive in the wild
~ Qatar: Nepali civil society groups denounce FIFA’s continued dismissal of migrant workers’ compensation claims
~ Andorra: Defamation charge against activist facing trial for speaking out about women’s rights must be dropped
~ Sierra Leone: No diamond is worth the life of a community
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter