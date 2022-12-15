Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Qatargate’ Highlights Need to Reassess EU-Gulf Relations

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, center, meets the presidents of political groups in a special meeting to decide the impeachment of the vice president, Eva Kaili, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, December 13, 2022.  © 2022 Jean-Francois Badias/AP Photo The corruption scandal known as “Qatargate,” which has recently culminated in police raids on European politicians over alleged corruption involving Qatari influence, is shaking European institutions. But as policymakers investigate possible advantages secured by Qatar through illegal…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Many Kenyans have embraced vigilante cops – an ineffective police force is to blame
~ ANC in crisis: South Africa's governing party is fighting to stay relevant - 5 essential reads
~ Looking to work in a bank? Better hide those tattoos and piercings
~ Syria: Repatriations Lag for Foreigners with Alleged ISIS Ties
~ Poland: Rule of Law Erosion Harms Women, LGBT People
~ Dutch Apology on Slavery Only First Step
~ Testing the stress levels of rescued koalas allows us to tweak their care so more survive in the wild
~ Qatar: Nepali civil society groups denounce FIFA’s continued dismissal of migrant workers’ compensation claims
~ Andorra: Defamation charge against activist facing trial for speaking out about women’s rights must be dropped
~ Sierra Leone: No diamond is worth the life of a community
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter