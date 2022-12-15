Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Testing the stress levels of rescued koalas allows us to tweak their care so more survive in the wild

By Edward Narayan, Senior Lecturer in Animal Science, The University of Queensland
Koalas have adapted to Australia’s rugged terrains. But bushfires, land clearing and other extreme threats can mean they suffer prolonged stress – and this has a significant effect on their wellbeing.

Stress can make koalas more vulnerable to disease, suppresses their reproduction and can…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
