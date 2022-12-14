Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can you name a single character from Avatar? What is a 'forgotbuster' and is Avatar one of them?

By Ben McCann, Associate Professor of French Studies, University of Adelaide
Share this article
Avatar 2 is released this week - but now it’s hard to remember a single detail from the original film. Does this make it a ‘forgotbuster’?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ It's time we aligned sexual consent laws across Australia – but this faces formidable challenges
~ First Nations kids are more active when their parents are happy and supported
~ The dawn of AI has come, and its implications for education couldn't be more significant
~ Nepal: End Mistreatment of Urban Poor
~ Has South Sudan’s Conflict Really Ended?
~ Even without strong powers, mayors find a way to get things done
~ 6 moments in African football in 2022 that will be talked about for years to come
~ How Indigenous philosophies can improve the way Canadians treat animals
~ Can sending fewer emails or emptying your inbox really help fight climate change?
~ Breaking bones in childhood more than doubles the odds of it happening again as an adult, study finds
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter